Seattle police investigating shooting of young woman in Ravenna

KIRO 7 News Staff

Police with the Seattle Police Department are investigating after a young woman was shot Thursday.

Just after noon on Thursday, officers responded to a shooting near the corner of 22nd Avenue Northeast and Northeast 54th Street.

Medics with the Seattle Fire Department treated a 20-year-old woman and transported her to Harborview Medical Center. Her condition is not known.