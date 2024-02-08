Seattle police investigating shooting of young woman in Ravenna

Police with the Seattle Police Department are investigating after a young woman was shot Thursday.

Just after noon on Thursday, officers responded to a shooting near the corner of 22nd Avenue Northeast and Northeast 54th Street.

Police investigating shooting at 22nd Avenue Northeast and Northeast 54th Street. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) February 8, 2024

Medics with the Seattle Fire Department treated a 20-year-old woman and transported her to Harborview Medical Center. Her condition is not known.