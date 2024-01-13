Seattle police investigating stabbing in SODO
Seattle police say they are investigating a stabbing in the 1900 block of 4th Avenue South.
Officers say they found a person with a “serious stab wound injury.”
“This is preliminary information,” said a spokesperson. “Please avoid the area.”
