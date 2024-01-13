Seattle police investigating stabbing in SODO

Seattle police say they are investigating a stabbing in the 1900 block of 4th Avenue South.

Officers say they found a person with a “serious stab wound injury.”

“This is preliminary information,” said a spokesperson. “Please avoid the area.”

Police investigating a stabbing incident in the 1900 block of 4 AV S. Victim found with serious stab wound injury. This is preliminary information. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 13, 2024

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.