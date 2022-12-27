Seattle police investigating after woman hit in head with rock during robbery

Seattle police are investigating after a woman was hit with a rock during a robbery on Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 6 a.m. Tuesday, an officer was flagged down in the 1500 block of Third Avenue.

The woman told police that a man approached her at a bus stop, showed her he was carrying the fist-sized rock, and hit her in the head with it.

The woman, who was bloody after the attack, said the man took her cellphone and ran away.

The woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle police at 206-233-5000.