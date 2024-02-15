Seattle police looking into 2 North Seattle carjackings

Seattle police are investigating two carjackings in North Seattle.

One happened Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. in the 9000 block of 1st Avenue Northwest in Greenwood, according to a spokesperson with the Seattle Police Department.

Police got reports that one of the suspects was armed and that they were wearing “Scream” masks.

SPD confirmed the suspect was armed but could not confirm if they were wearing “Scream” masks.

SPD also confirmed the victim was a rideshare driver.

Two men were taken into custody.

There were no injuries in the Greenwood carjacking.

A spokesperson said there was another carjacking in North Seattle and they are investigating if they are related.