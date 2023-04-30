Seattle police looking for 2 people who allegedly robbed man while he lay dying

Seattle police are looking for a man and woman who allegedly robbed a man while he lay dying.

According to the Seattle Police Department, a man went to a hotel in the 800 block of Howell Street with a man and woman on March 12 around 5 a.m.

The man had a medical emergency and collapsed on the floor. Before helping him, the man and woman allegedly robbed him of his wallet, cell phone, and cash, said police. The man and woman left after briefly trying to give aid.

The Settle Fire Department arrived and took the 39-year-old man to Harborview Medical Center where he later died.

The first suspect is a white man, 25 to 35 years old, with a full beard, wearing a black and purple Colorado Rockies baseball cap with a purple brim, a black hooded puffy jacket, black skinny jeans, and white sneakers. He is known to frequent the Pike/Pine retail corridor.

The second suspect is a white woman, 20 to 30 years old, with long red hair, seen wearing blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Robbery detectives are currently investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.



