Seattle police looking for man after attempted child luring in Wallingford

Officers with the Seattle Police Department are looking for a man after he attempted to lure a child into leaving with him in Wallingford.

According to police, at about noon Wednesday, a teacher at a children’s art school saw a man speaking to a 5-year-old student.

The man asked the girl, “Do you want to come and play with me?” When the child said no, the man then asked questions about her artwork.

The teacher then brought the child inside and locked the school down until police arrived.

Officers searched for the man, but he was not found. He was described as a Black man about 30 years old. He was last seen near the intersection of Northeast 45th Street and Thackery Place Northeast.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department at 206-233-5000.

The incident is similar to an Aug. 25 attempted luring in Lake City.

In that case, the suspect was arrested and held on $75,000 bail. According to the King County Prosecutor’s Office, he was released on personal recognizance.

KIRO 7 reached out to the Seattle Police Department and asked if these two cases are related. We were told detectives are still investigating the Wallingford incident and do not know yet if they are related.













