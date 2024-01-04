Seattle police looking for suspect in violent assault at hot dog stand

Detectives with the Seattle Police Department are asking the public for help to identify a suspect wanted in a violent assault at a hot dog stand.

At about 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 10, officers responded to a report of a man with a broken jaw after an assault in Capitol Hill.

A 30-year-old man was waiting in line for a hot dog at a stand near Neumos on 10th Avenue and East Pike Street.

Police say the man got into a fight with another man, who violently struck him, causing a broken jaw and head injuries.

The suspect is described as a man about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall and with long black hair.

If you have information about this incident, contact Detective Andrew Wilkes at andrew,wilkes@seattle.gov or call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.