Seattle police: Man seen dealing drugs arrested in Belltown

Seattle police officers arrested a man on drug crimes last week after he was seen exchanging narcotics for cash in the Belltown neighborhood.

At around 2 p.m. on Mar. 14, there were two times when an officer doing surveillance in the area of First Avenue and Bell Street saw a man enter an alley, where he exchanged narcotics for money with two different people who approached him, according to Seattle police.

Officers took the 22-year-old man into custody at Blanchard Street and Third Avenue.

Police said they recovered crack cocaine, black tar heroin, and cash from the man’s pockets.

He was booked into the King County Jail on drug charges, which were filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Friday.