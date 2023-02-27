Seattle police officer assaulted while recovering stolen car in Eastlake neighborhood; 2 arrested

A Seattle Police Department officer was assaulted during the recovery of a stolen car in the Eastlake neighborhood early Sunday, the department announced.

According to SPD, the officer found a reported stolen car in the 2300 block of Franklin Avenue East around 1:30 a.m. As the officer tried to recover the car, a man walked out from a nearby apartment building and started interfering with the tow truck that was driving away with the car.

The man was recognized as having multiple outstanding felony warrants and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

As the officer was waiting for backup to arrive, the 42-year-old man began yelling back toward the apartment building. Police said a woman then came out of the apartment and inserted herself between the officer and the detained man.

Soon after, a second man that the suspect knew came from the apartment and assaulted the police officer to prevent the suspect’s detainment.

The two men returned to an apartment and barricaded themselves inside, police said.

SPD hostage negotiators were called to the scene to try and get the men to voluntarily exit the apartment. Police later obtained a search warrant to enter the apartment and find the two men. SPD’s SWAT Team entered the apartment and took both men into custody.

The officer who was assaulted suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects were not injured.

The 42-year-old man was arrested for investigation of assault, obstruction, resisting arrest, false reporting, and his outstanding warrants. The second man, a 32-year-old, was arrested for investigation of assault and obstruction. Both were booked into the King County Jail.

Officers also requested obstruction charges for the woman who came from the apartment and inserted herself between the officer and the detained suspect.