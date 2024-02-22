Seattle police find pistol, gun accessories after DUI investigation

Seattle police say they arrested a 50-year-old man and found a gun Wednesday morning.

Officers said they found the man slumped over a black Cadillac Escalade around 1:47 a.m. near Third Avenue South and South Henderson Street.

“When officers looked closer, they spotted drug paraphernalia and a handgun in the center console,” said a spokesperson. “He was suspected of being impaired by narcotics.”

After police eventually woke the man up, he was detained, questioned, and taken to the Southwest Precinct.

During a search of the car, officers found a handgun, ten magazines, a silencer, and two rifle magazines.

The man is lawfully prohibited from owning a gun and was booked in the King County Jail for unlawful possession of firearms and DUI-physical control.