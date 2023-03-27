Seattle police pull over speeding car and find stolen gun

Police pulled over a speeding car along Aurora Avenue North, on Friday morning, near the Bitter Lake neighborhood, and found a stolen gun.

Around 10 a.m. police stopped the car near the intersection of North 125th Street and Aurora Avenue North, said the Seattle Police Department.

Police found out that the 35-year-old man driving had a suspended license.

Officers then found a gun in the car. The man driving was prohibited from having a gun.

Officers also discovered the gun was stolen over a year ago out of Pierce County.

Police arrested the man for unlawful possession of a firearm and booked him into King County Jail.

SPD will be requesting an additional charge for possessing a stolen gun.



