Seattle police recover 2 guns after man with gunshot wound seen throwing bag into bushes

Seattle police recovered two guns on Thursday after a shooting on Aurora Avenue North.

Just before 7 a.m., officers got a report of two men shooting at each other in a business parking lot in the 11600 block of Aurora Avenue North. When police got there, they didn’t see any victims but found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot and sidewalk, said the Seattle Police Department.

A witness told police he watched a man with an injury to his abdomen throw a bag in the bushes before walking away. Officers found the bag with two loaded handguns inside.

Police said they found the man and saw he had a grazing gunshot wound to his stomach. From the evidence at the scene, police developed probable cause and arrested the man for a felony weapons violation. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but refused further assistance.

Officers then confirmed the 35-year-old man was a convicted felon and was prohibited from having a gun. He was then taken to the King County Jail and booked for unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Police didn’t find the other person involved.







