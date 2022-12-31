Seattle police recover 7 stolen vehicles, arrest 4 in auto theft operation

A snowmobile was among seven stolen vehicles recovered by Seattle police in an auto theft operation in the Georgetown neighborhood Friday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were patrolling the area and investigating suspicious vehicles when they recognized vehicles that had eluded them in the past. The occupants of those vehicles were detained.

Officers noticed punched-out ignitions in the vehicles, as well as fabricated trip permits and items including screwdrivers and altered keys.

Police booked three suspects into the King County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle. A fourth suspect was identified from past contacts with police and was booked for an outstanding warrant.