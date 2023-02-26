Seattle police recover gun, knife after arresting stabbing suspect

Seattle police recovered a gun and a knife after arresting a stabbing suspect in downtown Seattle early Saturday.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were called to a report of a man stabbed near the intersection of 3rd Avenue South and South Main Street around 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man with a non-life-threatening stab wound to his shoulder. Seattle Fire Department medics treated the man at the scene before taking him to Harborview Medical Center.

The victim told police he was stabbed near the intersection of Queen Anne Avenue North and Mercer Street after arguing with an unknown man before getting on a bus.

Police searched for the attacker and found him near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Union Street. The 63-year-old man was arrested for investigation of assault. During a search, police found a knife and gun on the man.

The man wan also arrested for possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was booked into the King County Jail after receiving care at Harborview for a previous injury.