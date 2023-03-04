Seattle police recover gun, stolen car after teen makes threats to kill

An armed threat to a high school student led to a short police chase and an arrest of a 12-year-old driver and several teens, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 4 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the report of a high school student that was threatened with a gun in the 8800 block of Seward Park Avenue South.

Police were told an unknown teen threatened to kill a 16-year-old while showing them a gun in their waistband.

A school staff member told the teen to leave.

The teen then left with another boy in a silver Chrysler 200 series car. The car was reported stolen.

Officers were eventually able to locate and stop the car near the intersection of South Henderson Street and Martin Luther King Junior Way South.

Of the five male boys in the car, three were arrested and booked into the King County Child and Family Justice Center.

The driver, a 12-year-old boy, was arrested for possession of a stolen car and eluding.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment.

A second 14-year-old boy was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.

The two other boys were released from police custody to their guardians.