Seattle police recover gun from student at Nathan Hale High School

The Seattle Police Department said it recovered a gun from a student at Nathan Hale High School on Thursday after a video began circling of the student holding the gun in the parking lot of Ingraham High School.

Seattle Public Schools said the student was at Ingraham attending a morning skills center program.

Police responded to Nathan Hale and quickly recovered the gun. In a note to parents, the district wrote, in part:

The Seattle Police Department were informed of the threat and responded to the Nathan Hale campus to talk with the student involved. The gun was quickly recovered by the SPD.

SPS has zero-tolerance for any weapons on school property. Disciplinary actions have been taken and the student will face consequences.

The incident comes five months after a 17-year-old was shot and killed at Ingraham in November. Police said the shooting happened after a fight over a cell phone.