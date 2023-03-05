Seattle Police recover gun and three stolen cars after arresting three people

Seattle Police recovered a gun and three stolen cars after arresting three people, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police received a 911 call about a stolen car with three people inside in the Dunlap neighborhood Friday around 8 p.m.

Officers arrived in the 4400 block of South Shell Street and found two more stolen cars, surrounded by several people.

Police investigated the stolen cars and detained five people.

Officers verified three cars had been reported stolen. One from Kent, one from Renton, and another from King County.

A 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. One 20-year-old woman was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of narcotics with intent to distribute. Each of them was booked into King County Jail.

While searching the stolen cars, officers recovered a handgun.