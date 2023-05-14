Seattle police recover loaded ghost gun from 14-year-old after responding to fight

A loaded ghost gun was recovered by Seattle police after they responded to a fight Friday night, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 6 p.m., officers saw two people fighting near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Union Street.

When officers attempted to speak to the two people, they both ran off.

Officers caught up with one of them, a 14-year-old boy, who said he was not injured.

However, while police were talking to him, an officer noticed what looked like a gun in a backpack the teen had on him.

When officers attempted to detain the teen, he resisted and ran into traffic.

After a brief chase, the teen was placed into custody. A loaded ghost gun was recovered.

The teen was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, and additional charges of obstruction and resisting arrest are pending.

He was booked into the King County Child and Family Justice Center.