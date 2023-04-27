Seattle police recover narcotics, stolen gun during emphasis patrol along Aurora Avenue

Seattle police arrested a man and recovered a stolen gun and several different drugs while working an emphasis patrol along the Aurora Avenue corridor last Thursday.

According to the Seattle Police Department, just before 11 p.m., officers made contact with the driver of a car in the 10500 block of Aurora Avenue North after recognizing him from a prior incident for which police had probable cause to arrest him.

As officers approached the car, they saw the man rolling cannabis and noticed signs of impairment. Police took the man into custody and impounded his car to the SPD North Precinct for a search warrant.

A search of the car turned up the following:

A loaded Heckler & Koch 9mm pistol confirmed stolen out of Everett.

10 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

62 Xanax pills.

57 counterfeit Xanax pills (suspected fentanyl).

3,600+ M30 blue pills (estimated by weight).

10.76 grams of suspected fentanyl.

One morphine pill.

12 doses of propoxyphene (an opioid).

1.4 grams of methamphetamine.

57 grams of Khat.

10.3 grams of crack cocaine.

15.5 grams of marijuana.

One syringe of hash oil.

Drug paraphernalia.

The 24-year-old man was booked into the King County Jail for multiple felonies and DUI.