Seattle police recover sawed-off shotgun, two machetes after man reportedly fires shots

Seattle police recovered a sawed-off shotgun, two machetes and drugs Tuesday after a man allegedly fired shots after an interaction with strangers in the Chinatown-International District, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a man with a gun and shots fired in the 1400 block of South Lane Street.

When officers arrived, they could not find the man.

During the investigation, officers spoke with a man and woman who told them a man walked up to them with a black handgun and asked if they were native.

When they said no, the man walked away. They heard shots soon after the interaction.

Officers were able to obtain a search warrant for a tent, where a sawed-off shotgun, two machetes, 14 grams of methamphetamine and another firearm were recovered.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.