Seattle police recover stolen gun, arrest man after altercation in downtown area

Seattle police recovered a stolen gun while arresting a man who pulled the gun out during an argument in the downtown area Wednesday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were called to the 500 block of Pine Street around 7:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported seeing a man pull out a gun on another man during an argument.

When officers arrived, they found the man, who took off running into the light rail tunnel. During the foot pursuit, the man threw the gun onto the train tracks.

Officers took the man into custody and recovered the stolen gun.

The 20-year-old man was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and other outstanding warrants. He will be booked into the King County Jail after receiving treatment at Harborview Medical Center for a non-life-threatening injury.