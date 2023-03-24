Seattle police recover stolen gun during SODO encampment clean-up

Seattle police recovered a stolen gun during an encampment clean-up in SODO on Thursday morning.

Police got to the RV encampment, in the 2200 block of 3rd Avenue South, around 9:00 a.m. to help Seattle Parks and Recreation and the Seattle Department of Transportation work crews as they started clean-up.

According to the Seattle Police Department, a Parks employee told officers they saw what they thought was part of a gun sticking out of a backpack that a man in the encampment was wearing.

Officers could clearly see part of a gun sticking out of the man’s backpack and took it from the backpack.

It turned out to be a modified rifle that had a cut barrel.

A check of the serial number showed the gun had been stolen in Seattle in 2020, and the 34-year-old man was taken into custody.

He was then transported to Harborview Medical Center for an unrelated medical issue. Officers are going to request charges for possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful firearm parts and contraband once he is released.







