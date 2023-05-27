Seattle police recover stolen gun during traffic stop

Seattle police recovered a stolen gun during a traffic stop on Thursday.

The Seattle Police Department reported that around 5 p.m. an officer patrolling the 3900 block of South Kenyon Street in Rainier Valley stopped a pickup truck for a traffic violation. The driver admitted he had a gun in his waistband and no permit to carry a concealed weapon.

Police recovered the Glock pistol, which was reported stolen out of Seattle. The man was placed in custody.

Officers found out the 38-year-old man was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a gun. He was transported to the King County Jail and booked for felon in possession of a firearm.