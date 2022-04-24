Seattle police release body camera footage of officer-involved shooting in Squire Park neighborhood

The Seattle Police Department released body camera footage Sunday of an officer-involved shooting that happened in the Squire Park neighborhood Friday.

At 4:34 a.m. on Friday, police began receiving reports of shots fired near 14th Avenue and East Yesler Way near Bailey Gatzert Elementary School.

When officers arrived, they heard gunshots and people screaming.

Officers entered the apartment complex and found a man armed with a rifle. One officer fired at the man, striking him. The man then went into an apartment unit and refused to come out.

Officers eventually convinced the man to surrender. He was taken into custody and transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Police searched the apartment building and found no victims, but did find several apartments damaged by gunfire.

WARNING: The video contains profanity and graphic material.

