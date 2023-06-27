Seattle police release bodycam of foot pursuit, recovery of loaded handgun

Seattle police arrested a man with a felony warrant after chasing the man on foot Saturday night, according to the Seattle Police Department.

A loaded handgun was also recovered.

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, a member of the Seattle Police Department Community Response Group saw a man near the corner of 23rd Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

Once the man was confirmed to have an outstanding felony warrant, officers went to contact him.

The man ran from officers and refused to stop. During the chase, officers saw what appeared to be handgun in his pants.

Officers say the man also grabbed the gun at one point.

Once officers caught up with the man, they took him into custody. Officers found the gun in the man’s pants, which had fallen into his pants while he was running.

According to the bodycam footage, officers cut the man’s pants to remove the gun and found it was loaded with a bullet in the chamber.

The 31-year-old man was booked into the King County Jail for his warrant and unlawful possession of a firearm.