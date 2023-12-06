Seattle police release bodycam video of man fighting with officers downtown

Seattle police have released bodycam video of a suspect fighting with officers prior to an arrest for allegedly assaulting a stranger in downtown Seattle.

At about 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, officers responded to a report of a man punching another person in the head after they had walked by him on the sidewalk.

When officers arrived at Third Avenue and James Street, they found the man, who took what SPD describes as “a fighting stance” and threatened officers.

As officers approached the man, he ran away. Officers caught up to him about a half a block away, where he hit two officers and struggled as he was taken into custody.

The 50-year-old man was also cut during the arrest.

Medics with the Seattle Fire Department checked out the man, but he refused medical attention. Officers were not injured.

The man was later booked into the King County Jail on charges of assault.