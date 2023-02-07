Seattle police release year-end crime report; Gun violence, motor vehicle thefts reach all-time high

The Seattle Police Department released its year-end crime report on Monday.

While overall crime decreased during the last three months of the year, crime increased by 4% in 2022 compared to 2021.

Homicides were up 24%, with 52 cases last year. That’s the second-highest total since 2020, when 53 homicides were reported.

Gun violence was at an all-time high with 739 incidents, beating the record set two years earlier. 39 of those shootings were fatal.

Motor vehicle thefts in Seattle also hit a 15-year high. Ford, Honda and Toyota topped the list of the ten most-stolen vehicle model makes in 2022.

“The Seattle Police Department (SPD) would like to acknowledge the victims, families and communities impacted by the events contained within this report. The SPD recognizes that these data represent more than facts and figures and shares this information and analysis to promote transparency, community dialogue, and the critical partnerships needed to address public safety,” the report reads in part.

The full report is available here.