Seattle police release graphic video of drivers hitting pedestrians, suspects at large

Detectives in Seattle are seeking the public's help in locating the suspects caught on video purposely targeting pedestrians in two separate vehicular assaults.

According to detectives, surveillance footage and cell phone footage of one of the vehicular assaults revealed the entire ordeal happening on November 26.

The video shows a vehicle targeting a woman and intentionally hitting her, as multiple people can be seen helping the victim before a car stops, carries the woman to the passenger seat, and drives away.

The second incident happened just a few blocks down from the first, where police said a second unsuspecting victim was walking in the bus lane when they were hit from behind and seen flying over the hood of the car.

Video shows drivers purposefully hit pedestrians in Seattle.

The suspect's vehicle did not stop in either incident and, based on the speed of the impact, officers said it is likely that the victims suffered serious injury.

Detectives reviewed 911 call records, hospital admissions, and canvassed the area for witnesses, but have not been able to locate the victims.

Police in Seattle are searching for the suspects involved in two separate vehicular assaults.

Police are asking anyone with information about these attacks to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.





