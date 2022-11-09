Seattle police release surveillance image of vehicle involved in fatal October hit-and-run

On Wednesday, the Seattle Police Department announced that detectives obtained surveillance images of the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision in South Seattle on Oct. 24, and are seeking help in finding its driver.

According to police, surveillance video showed the car was a “light-colored, possibly silver, gray, or white 2011-2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee.”

The vehicle made a right turn from northbound Rainier Avenue South onto eastbound South Walden Street. Police said the car likely will have damage to the hood, grille and front bumper near the passenger-side headlight.

According to police, on Oct. 24 around 7:15 p.m., officers were called to Rainier Avenue South and South Walden Street after an injured 66-year-old woman was found in the roadway. Police believe the driver got away in the northbound lanes of Rainier Avenue South.

Anyone with information on the incident or the vehicle is asked to call SPD’s Traffic Collisions Investigation Squad at 206-684-8923.