Seattle police release video of officer-involved shooting in Kent

The Seattle Police Department released cellphone video Saturday of the officer-involved shooting in Kent on Wednesday in which a fugitive murder suspect was shot and killed.

The full video is available on SPD’s YouTube page. The video may be graphic to some viewers.

On Wednesday at about 5:45 p.m., members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force attempted to serve a warrant for the man’s arrest at the Skyview Apartments in the 3500 block of South 22nd Place in Kent, near River Ridge Elementary School.

Upon arriving at the residence, law enforcement officers knocked on the suspect’s door and announced themselves.

When the man opened the door, he charged at officers with a knife.

An officer with SPD, a deputy with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service then fired their weapons and struck the man, according to SPD Detective Valerie Carson.

Law enforcement and fire personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but the suspect died at the scene. No officers were hurt.

The SPD Force Investigation Team said they will be conducting an investigation into the shooting.