Seattle police release video of suspect in Beacon Hill light rail station assault

Seattle police have released a video of a suspect in the Sept. 29 attack at a Beacon Hill light rail station.

According to a witness, a man appeared agitated while swinging a hammer or axe around while yelling threats, striking two people.

Medics with the Seattle Fire Department treated a 63-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man at the scene. Both were transported to Harborview Medical Center for their injuries.

The man is described as a Black man in his 30s, about six feet tall, and wearing a black hat with ear flaps, a dark blue jacket, and a black tunic or dress with sandals.

If you know who this is or have additional information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.







