Seattle police get report of fight in parking lot and find man stabbed in back

Police got a report of a fight in a parking lot and found a man that was stabbed in the back on Sunday in the Olympic Hills neighborhood.

Officers got to the scene just after 1:30 a.m. in the 13700 block of 15th Avenue Northeast and found out a 42-year-old man and a 22-year-old man had an argument in a parking lot. The 42-year-old man tried to walk away but the 22-year-old allegedly ran after him and stabbed him in the back, said the Seattle Police Department.

Police found the man that was stabbed and talked to witnesses who pointed out the 22-year-old.

Police arrested the 22-year-old for assault and booked him into the King County Jail.

The Seattle Fire Department arrived and provided care to the man that was stabbed. He was later transported to Harborview Medical Center for further evaluation.



