Seattle police respond to 2 shootings in Chinatown-International District
Seattle police responded to two shootings Saturday night in the Chinatown-International District.
The first shooting happened near the intersection of 5th Avenue South and South Jackson Street, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Officers found one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The second shooting happened near Occidental Avenue South and South Washington Street.
SPD said more information will be posted when available.