Seattle police respond to 2 shootings in Chinatown-International District

KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle police responded to two shootings Saturday night in the Chinatown-International District.

The first shooting happened near the intersection of 5th Avenue South and South Jackson Street, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers found one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The second shooting happened near Occidental Avenue South and South Washington Street.

SPD said more information will be posted when available.

