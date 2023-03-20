Seattle police respond to barricaded person; detective shot in Ballard

2
KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

A detective with the King County Sheriff’s Office was shot Monday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 10 a.m., officers with the Seattle Police Department and deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office were responding to a report of a barricaded person in the 800 block of Northwest 54th Street, just west of the Woodland Park Zoo.

Medics with the Seattle Fire Department were also on the scene.

A detective sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Due to the police activity, West Woodland Elementary School is in “shelter-in-place,” which means all external doors are locked.

This is a developing story.


Recommended Stories