Seattle police respond to barricaded person; detective shot in Ballard

A detective with the King County Sheriff’s Office was shot Monday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 10 a.m., officers with the Seattle Police Department and deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office were responding to a report of a barricaded person in the 800 block of Northwest 54th Street, just west of the Woodland Park Zoo.

Medics with the Seattle Fire Department were also on the scene.

A detective sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Due to the police activity, West Woodland Elementary School is in “shelter-in-place,” which means all external doors are locked.

Seattle Police and King County Sheriff’s Office on scene with barricaded subject in the 800 block Northwest 54th Street. KCSO Detective sustained gunshot wound. Transported to the hospital and in stable condition. Please stay out of the area. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 20, 2023

BREAKING: Market and 8th in Ballard is on lockdown! From where I’m standing I can see more than 30 squad cars. Deputies decked out in tactical gear are running into the crime scene. The crisis negotiation team has just rolled up. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/d30OwRAf1r — Lauren Donovan (@LaurenKIRO7) March 20, 2023

This is a developing story.



