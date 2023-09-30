Seattle police respond to deadly assault in Union Square

Seattle police officers responded to a deadly assault in Union Square Friday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department, the assault happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. at 2nd Avenue Extension South and South Jackson Street.

When police got there, they found a 52-year-old man with serious injuries. Officers gave aid until Seattle Fire arrived. The man was taken to Harborview where he died of his injuries.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating.

The SPD said it doesn’t know what led up to the assault and can’t confirm how exactly the man was injured. The King County Medical Examiner is looking into the cause and manner of death.

If you have any information call the Seattle Police Homicide Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.