Woman shot in leg near Pioneer Square in Seattle

Seattle police responded to a report of a shooting in downtown Seattle on Thursday, according to a tweet from the Seattle Police Department.

Around 2:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the corner of Third Avenue and Yesler Street, where they found a woman shot in the leg and lying next to a fountain.

After officers applied tourniquets to the woman’s injuries, she was transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police three men had been arguing in the park before the shooting.

If you have information related to this incident, call the Seattle police violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.