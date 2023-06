Seattle police respond to man shot during armed robbery in First Hill

A man was shot during an apparent armed robbery in the First Hill neighborhood of Seattle Thursday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 2 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Madison Street.

According to police, a man was shot one time.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the 26-year-old man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.