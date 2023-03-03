Seattle police respond to man shot in leg in Belltown

A man was shot in the leg in the Belltown neighborhood of Seattle on Thursday night, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Seattle police responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Bell Street, where they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries to his leg.

The wounded 49-year-old man was transported to Harborview Medical Center for his injuries.

According to police, the man had an argument with another man who he described as a Black man, about 40 to 50 years old, wearing all tan clothing, and a tan and black hat. He was also wearing a red and white flannel shirt.

During the argument, the man in flannel shot the other man in the leg.

Witnesses told police they saw the man near a business in the 2200 block of 3rd Avenue, but he had left the area when officers arrived.

If you have information about this incident, call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.