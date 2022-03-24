3 people shot in Columbia City; 2 critically hurt

Three people were shot in the Columbia City neighborhood of South Seattle.

The KIRO 7 News desk first heard about the incident in the 3900 block of South Angeline Street in South Seattle at around 11:25 a.m. Thursday.

Seattle Fire Department spokesman David Cuerpo said two of the victims were critically injured — a man about 25 years old and a woman about 30 years old. They were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The condition of the third person is not yet known.

Witnesses said they saw a man in the street and another person was being helped by someone on the sidewalk.

People are asked to avoid the area.

