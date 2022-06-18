Seattle police searching for abducted child last seen in 2014

Detectives with the Seattle Police Department are seeking the public’s help in locating a girl who would now be 14-years-old and the man who abducted her seven years ago.

On Nov. 6, 2014, Jason Potter was ordered by the King County Superior Court to turn over custody of his then-7-year-old daughter Julia to her mother.

According to police, Potter fled from a home in north Seattle and hadn’t been heard from until September 2021, when he was possibly seen in Olympia.

Detectives believe Potter may have been recognized by a staff member at a nursing home in Olympia. The incident wasn’t reported to police until after he had left.

Police say Potter is known to have an interest in boats and may be in Bellingham, Tacoma or Oregon City, Oregon. He is 5 foot, 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Julia or Jason’s whereabouts is asked to call detective Christianson at 206-684-0330.