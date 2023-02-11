Seattle police searching for home invaders who robbed elderly couple

Seattle police are searching for several men who allegedly invaded the home of an elderly couple and robbed them at gunpoint in the Beacon Hill neighborhood Friday afternoon.

According to police, around 1 p.m., officers in the 1300 block of South Ferdinand Street saw a “nervous man exiting from his home.” The 75-year-old man told police that three to four unknown men entered his home from a back entrance and pointed guns at him and his 80-year-old wife.

The couple was held at gunpoint while the men went through dresser drawers and found a gun safe with foreign currency. It took two men to carry the safe out of the home, police said.

Before leaving the scene, one of the men pushed the 80-year-old woman, causing a minor knee injury.

When the woman ran to a neighbor’s house to call police, she saw a white sedan leaving the area. Another witness saw a silver sedan with tinted windows and no plates circling the area before leaving when police arrived.

The men were described as Black, and were wearing all black clothing and black masks. Police searched the area for the men and the possible cars that were involved, but could not find them.

Officers did find an indentation in a neighbor’s backyard grass where they believe the safe could have possibly landed after being thrown over a fence.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Seattle Police Department violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.