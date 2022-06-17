Seattle police searching for missing, endangered teen
Seattle police are searching for an endangered teenager who went missing on Wednesday, the police department announced Thursday.
14-year-old Hannah went missing in downtown Seattle. She was last seen near the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue wearing a black tank top, a black jacket, and gray sweatpants.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.
