Seattle police searching for missing, endangered man

KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered man, the police department tweeted Wednesday.

Larry, also known as LJ, was last seen in the 1700 block of Bellevue Avenue in Seattle on Sunday.

He is 33 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, and has tattoos of Superman and Batman. He may be injured, police said.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

