Seattle police locate missing woman

UPDATE: At about 9 p.m. Friday, Seattle police said that Faye Tolmach was found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman, the Seattle Police Department tweeted just before 8:30 p.m. on June 3.

Faye Tolmach is 66 years old. She is schizophrenic, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, with long, curly gray hair, according to Seattle police.

She often wears oversized sweaters, jeans and old, white sneakers.

According to Seattle police, she was last seen on foot Thursday in the 3500 block of Albion Place North.

Brier police issued a silver alert just after 8:50 p.m. Friday, however, that says Tolmach was last heard from via her cell phone Friday around 5 p.m.

According to the silver alert, Tolmach called from her car but was confused and non-sensical. She did not know where she was or what she was doing.

Tolmach’s cell phone battery is dead, so her carrier is unable to provide location pings.

Her family says she has dementia, according to the silver alert.

If you see her, please call 911.

