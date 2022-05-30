Seattle police searching for shooting suspect on Capitol Hill

Seattle police searching for shooting suspect on Capitol Hill
KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle police are searching for a shooting suspect on foot in the area around Volunteer Park on Capitol Hill, the Seattle Police Department tweeted Sunday night.

Police say that all residents in that area should remain in their homes, and others should avoid the area.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories