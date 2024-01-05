Seattle police searching for suspect after man stabbed in Capitol Hill

Detectives with the Seattle Police Department are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Capitol Hill Thursday.

Officers responded to the report of a fight in the 100 block of Broadway East just before 2 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a 28-year-old man with a stab wound.

Medics with the Seattle Fire Department then arrived and took him to Harborview in serious, but stable condition.

Police say a suspect randomly approached the man with a stick and “spewed racial epithets.”

A fight then broke out and the man was stabbed. The suspect ran away before police arrived.

A K9 unit attempted to track the suspect, but he could not be found.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.