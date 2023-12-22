Seattle Police searching for suspect in Northgate bank robbery

Officers are investigating a bank robbery that happened in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood Friday morning.

At 10 a.m., dispatchers received a call about a bank robbery in the 800 block of Northeast Northgate Way. Officers say a suspect passed a note to a teller and then fled south on Eighth Avenue Northeast.

Officers and a K-9 searched the area, but no suspect was found.

The robbery suspect is described as a white man in his 40s who was wearing a surgical mask and all-black clothing.

The Seattle Police Department Robbery Unit is investigating.