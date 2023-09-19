Seattle police searching for suspects in 2 attempted carjackings minutes apart

Seattle police are searching for suspects in two attempted carjackings in West Seattle Tuesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police say the incidents occurred just minutes apart, at 3 p.m. and 3:06 p.m.

One happened near Southwest Spokane Street and Harbor Avenue Southwest, with the other at Harbor Avenue Southwest and California Way Southwest.

Police say in both incidents, the suspects were driving a white Lexus which struck the victim’s cars’ from behind.

When both victims stopped, the suspects got out of their car and attempted to carjack them at gunpoint.

Both victims were able to drive away from the scene unharmed.