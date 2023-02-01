Seattle police searching for suspects after man stabbed in University District

Seattle police are searching for two suspects accused of stabbing a man in the University District on Tuesday evening.

Police initially responded to a report of rocks being thrown at a man near the intersection of Northeast 45th Street and University Way Northeast at about 6:30 p.m. But upon arriving at the scene, police found the 53-year-old male victim with a non-life-threatening stab wound to his chest.

According to police, the victim was in an alleyway when a man and a woman approached him.

Following a verbal altercation, the man and the woman reportedly threw rocks at the victim. Both suspects then grabbed and held the victim as the male suspect stabbed him.

The suspects fled the scene on foot and were last seen heading southbound on University Way Northeast, according to police.

Medics with the Seattle Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center, where he received treatment for his injuries.

Police describe the male suspect as an approximately 25- to 35-year-old white man with a skinny build. He was wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark pants, a white beanie with a pompom, sneakers with white soles and dark uppers and a backpack.

The female suspect is described as a 25- to 30-year-old white woman with bleached hair with dark roots. She was wearing white pants and hoop earrings and carrying multiple pieces of luggage, including a pink bag.