Seattle police searching for two women who allegedly stabbed man with pen in carjacking

Seattle police are searching for two women who allegedly carjacked a man before repeatedly stabbing him with a pen and getting away in his car in North Seattle on Wednesday.

According to police, just after 10 a.m., the man was in a silver Nissan Versa stopped at a light at Northwest 85th Street and First Avenue Northwest when the two women got in the car.

Police said one woman got in the front passenger seat while the second got in the back. The woman asked the man for a ride, and he agreed to provide one, according to police.

The man continued east on Northwest 85th Street until the woman directed him down several side streets, stopping at Fremont Avenue North and North 85th Street. There, police said the woman in the passenger seat started to kick the driver and push him out of the car.

The woman in the back seat got out, opened the driver’s door, and started to pull the man out, police said. The woman in the passenger seat then took out a pen and repeatedly stabbed the man in the hand until he let go of the steering wheel.

The women forced the man out of the car and drove off eastbound on North 85th Street, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 206-233-5000 or 911.